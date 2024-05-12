Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.78

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and traded as high as $20.78. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 91,947 shares.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth $292,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 202,632 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

