Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.78

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and traded as high as $20.78. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 91,947 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
