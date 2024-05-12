BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.59 and its 200 day moving average is 15.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
