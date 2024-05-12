BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.59 and its 200 day moving average is 15.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 758,054.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,538,431 shares in the company, valued at 335,392,578.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 826,029 shares of company stock worth $13,335,267.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.