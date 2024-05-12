BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 58,110 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.