BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 58,110 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

