BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.25

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $5.49. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 118,832 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

