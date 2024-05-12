BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.45 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.