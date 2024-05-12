BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.45 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.