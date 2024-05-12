BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
BTZ stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
