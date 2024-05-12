Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Birks Group
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
