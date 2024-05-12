Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of Biomerica worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRA opened at $0.59 on Friday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

