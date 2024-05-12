Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.