Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:UOCT opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

