Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,472,286 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472,286 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,204,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,003,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 261,794 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

