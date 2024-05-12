Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $484,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,330 shares of company stock worth $5,682,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.