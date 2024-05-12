Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,166,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 926,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

