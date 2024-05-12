Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 21,560 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 248.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

KJUL stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

