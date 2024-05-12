Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $687,326.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

