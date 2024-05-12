Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $199.71 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $199.71 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.64 or 0.04792391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00055167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,922,109 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,542,109 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

