Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Decreased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $235.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.15 and its 200-day moving average is $239.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.