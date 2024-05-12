Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303,015 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

