Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 137.5% in April

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the April 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BASFY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 102,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,042. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

