Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Shares of BASA stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,648. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

