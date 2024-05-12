Barclays Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $63.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

SHOP stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

