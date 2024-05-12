Barclays Raises Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $43.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of CART stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,277,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $87,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,674,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

