Barclays Raises IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $73.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.31.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,416. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

