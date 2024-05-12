Barclays Lowers Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target to $22.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Beyond alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of BYON stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.