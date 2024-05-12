Barclays Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 5,622,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,392. Marqeta has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

