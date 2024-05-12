Barclays Cuts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $230.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.63.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $188.12 on Thursday. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total value of $3,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

