Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the April 15th total of 2,686,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

BCDRF stock remained flat at $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

