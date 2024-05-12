Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the April 15th total of 2,686,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
BCDRF stock remained flat at $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.45.
About Banco Santander
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.