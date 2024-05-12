Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $11.38. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 919,985 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $11,467,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,937,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

