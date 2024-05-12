Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.