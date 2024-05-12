Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

RNA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

