Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises about 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $225.61 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $228.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.45.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,502. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

