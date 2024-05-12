AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
AZNCF stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $159.12.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
