AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZNCF stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $159.12.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.