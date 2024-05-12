Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.13.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,166 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 18.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 219.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

