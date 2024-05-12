ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 395.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $42.92 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

