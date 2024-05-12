Arcataur Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hologic by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. 1,402,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

