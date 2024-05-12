Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.29)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-$46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.340–0.290 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 3.0 %

AAOI stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

