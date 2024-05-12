Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $44.94

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $6,954,232. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. AZEK has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

