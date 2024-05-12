Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 6,415

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,415 ($80.59).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.38) to GBX 7,400 ($92.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.40) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.84) to GBX 6,100 ($76.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 7,890 ($99.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,235.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,178 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,790 ($110.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,027.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,351.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,484.42%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

