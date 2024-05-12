Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,328. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

