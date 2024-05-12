Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $433.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,854,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total transaction of $4,817,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,854,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,980 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,480. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

