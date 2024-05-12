Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.460 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of COLD opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

