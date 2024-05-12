Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.93 and a twelve month high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

