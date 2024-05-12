Air T, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:AIRTP)

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.
Air T Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.
Air T Company Profile
