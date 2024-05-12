Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on May 15th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.
Air T Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $23.87.
Air T Company Profile
