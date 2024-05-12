AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,387 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Oceaneering International worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. 816,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

