AGF Management Ltd. Sells 2,843 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $147,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.05. 1,922,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.66. The stock has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

