AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,448 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ball worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ball by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,248,000 after buying an additional 115,133 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,126,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 234,363 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. 1,809,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,483. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

