AGF Management Ltd. Sells 117,910 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,910 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $68,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.53.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $561.13. The stock had a trading volume of 489,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,431. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $547.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.