AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

