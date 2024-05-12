AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 8,143 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $12.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $861.99. 222,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $876.11 and a 200 day moving average of $772.27. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

